Teenager opens shop with stolen goods

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

An abrasive Mwenezi teenager yesterday appeared in court on allegations of breaking into various shops in Mberengwa district where he stole goods worth over US$4 000 and used the loot to open his own shop in the same area.

Moven Matava (18) of Mwenezi in Masvingo appeared before Mberengwa magistrate Evia Matura facing charges of unlawful entry and theft.

He pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing today.

The State’s case was that on November 26 last year, Matava went on a stealing spree breaking into several shops at Mberengwa business centre.

The court heard that he used an iron bar to break into shops on 18 occasions where he stole goods worth US$4 184.

After stealing the goods, Matava proceeded to open his own shop at Neta business centre where he sold the stolen goods.

He was, however, arrested following a tip-off from members of the public.

