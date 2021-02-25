Storm leaves trail of destruction in Shurugwi

BY ANDREW KUNAMBURA

HEAVY rains have spawned a humanitarian crisis in Shurugwi district destroying schools, homes, roads and other public infrastructure such as bridges over the past few weeks.

Shurugwi assistant district development co-ordinator Desmond Gumbochuma said: “We have had critical infrastructure like roads, schools, homes, clinics and bridges destroyed by rains.”

He added: “We have eight schools across the district which were destroyed.

“We also have three clinics which had their roofs blown off. In Shurugwi South, we have a bridge on a major road which connects Midlands and Masvingo provinces built across Musavezi River.”

The bridge was first destroyed in 2015.

Government repaired the bridge, but when the floods came this year, it was severely damaged.

“We suspect that much of the damage was a result of theft of mesh wire which helped reinforce the bridge,” he said, adding local legislator Edmond Mkaratigwa was spearheading the reconstruction process.

“The MP and government helped pool resources to repair the bridge because this road is a major trade corridor which provides an outlet to the entire region.

“We have recruited 40 locals, including 10 women, to work on the bridge.

“Five of them will be doing data capture while the rest are casual labourers. We also have Lebongo Bridge linking Shurugwi and Zvishavane which is being repaired,” Gumbochuma said.

“District wise, we have over 50 households whose homes were destroyed extensively by the rains. .

“We are proving them with food. The Tongogara District Council is spearheading the reconstruction of schools and clinics.”

In an interview with NewsDay at the weekend, Mkaratigwa said the bridge at Musavezi River would be complete in the next three months.

