 Rushwaya reinstated as ZMF president

BY MIRIAM MNAGWAYA

HENRIETTA Rushwaya, who is facing gold smuggling charges has been unanimously reinstated as the Zimbabwe Miners federations (ZMF) president during a meeting that was held by the national executive members.

Rushwaya had been suspended as the president of the federation following her arrest at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International airport on allegations of attempting to smuggle 6 kilograms of gold worth $333 0000 to Dubai.

ZMF chief executive officer Wely Takavarasha confirmed her reinstatement to NewsDay.

He said, “I can confirm that Henrietta Rushwaya has been unanimously reinstated as ZMF president. A national executive meeting has been held at Rainbow Towers hotel today and all members agreed that she be given back her position.”

She is out on $100 000 bail.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw