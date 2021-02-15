MSU students launch mining safety campaign

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

THE faculty of Engineering and Geosciences at the Midlands State University (MSU) has launched a mining safety campaign, whose primary objective is to ensure zero harm at the workplace, particularly amongst artisanal and small-scale miners.

The MSU in a statement yesterday said that the project will run under the theme Safety Begins with Education.

“The campaign was born out of the realisation that there has been an unprecedented increase in the number of deaths and serious injuries in the artisanal and small-scale mining sector in recent times,” read the MSU statement.

“The accidents have largely been a result of unsafe mining practices coupled with poor adherence to health and safety standards.”

Campaign chairperson, Tanyaradzwa Makotore, a third year metallurgical engineering student said zero harm could be achieved through educating miners on appropriate safety measures for accident prevention.

The campaign participants and partners will include students, the Young Miners Foundation, the AMOSA Safety Academy and the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development.

The campaign also comes at a time when there have been reports that around 65 artisanal miners have died since February last year in mine related accidents in the Midlands province alone.

Recently there were similar incidents of mine shaft accidents reported in other parts of the country.

