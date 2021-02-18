MAZ launches breakthrough programme

BY PHYLLIS MBANJE

Marketers Association of Zimbabwe (MAZ) is introducing the first marketing leadership development programme (MLDP) in Zimbabwe aimed at bridging the gap between theory and practice while developing future business leaders.

MLDP is targeted at young marketers and recent graduates, marketing assistants, post-graduate students, brand managers, entrepreneurs in growing businesses, consultants, agency directors, leaders from other disciplines seeking to inform their leadership with a strategic marketing perspective.

The course is also for those in or anticipating significant strategic leadership responsibilities. The courses will be relevant to those in any organisation or category, with case studies tailored for practical application. The one-year programme is set to commence in March this year.

MAZ head operations and marketing manager Enia Zimunya said the programme presented an exciting opportunity for marketers to develop marketing and leadership skills through practical work scenarios.

“This programme is customised and has tailored curriculum that is focused on enhancing the abilities of students and those who are still at the early stages of their careers,” Zimunya said.

The programme, she said, allows individuals to migrate to high-marketing professional status through practical experience in marketing leadership, customer experience, marketing strategy, marketing financial analytics, media, communication and digital transformation.

She said the MLDP presented a platform for students to be equipped with the latest marketing techniques, tools and strategies as well as leadership approaches that addresses the current business realities and challenges.

“It is designed to transform the marketing discipline from a mere management skill to building leaders who are able to address business issues and influence decisions at the top,” she said.

She added: “In this digital age, MAZ’s ambition is to listen to marketer’s ambitions and goals and bring along programmes that capacitate and empower them with practical skills that employers are looking for.”

Follow Phyllis on Twitter @pmbanje

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw