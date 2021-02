Staff Reporter

Director of Epidemiology and Disease Control in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Dr Portia Manangazira, has been denied bail.

Manangazira is being charged with criminal abuse of office.

Manganzira is alleged to have illegally facilitated recruitment and training of 28 family members as community health workers.

She also allegedly authorised the procurement of goods amounting to $US 280 529 with out following due process.

