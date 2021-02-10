Kagonye granted $30 000 bail

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

FORMER Public Service minister Petronella Kagonye appeared in court yesterday facing fraud, theft and criminal abuse of office charges.

Kagonye, who was represented by Rungano Mahuni of Mahuni and Gidiri Law Chambers, was released on $30 000 bail. As part of her bail conditions, Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje ordered Kagonye to reside at her given address, to surrender her passport, not to interfere with State witnesses and to report to police once every Friday. She was remanded to March 30.

Kagonye is accused of swindling several housing co-operatives of thousands of United States dollars after selling them illegally-acquired land in Goromonzi.

She is also accused of failing to account for computers donated by the Postal and Telecommunications and Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe to Goromonzi South schools on June 20, 2018.

