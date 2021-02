By Staff Reporter

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) 2020 Grade 7 results are out.

Zimsec spokesperson Nicky Dlamini said the results will be dispatched to various centres across the country on Monday.

“But we have an online platform which will be open from tomorrow for pupils to access their results,” Dlamini said.

The country recorded a 37,11% pass rate, down from 46,9% in 2019, a decrease of 9%. Pass rate for females was 39,67% while males was 34,42%.

More to follow…

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw