Gokwe man loses US$4 000, R18k to robbers

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

THREE suspected robbers last week allegedly attacked a 28-year-old Gokwe man and robbed him of more than US$4 000 and R18 000 before speeding off in a getaway car.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident, saying it occurred in the Mapfungautsi area of Gokwe.

Mahoko said the robbers, who are still at large, pounced on Brian Sijegede, while he was on his way home, before robbing him and escaping in their getaway car.

“The ZRP in Gokwe are investigating a case of robbery where a 28-year-old man from Mapfungautsi stands was robbed of US$4 500 and R18 000,” Mahoko said.

“At around 1930 hours the complainant, Brian Sijegede, was on his way home when three unknown men disembarked from a maroon vehicle parked by the roadside. The accused demanded cash from Sijegede and started assaulting him with open hands and took the complainant’s satchel.”

He said the robbers got into their getaway car and drove away.

In a related incident, five armed men last week allegedly pounced on a family in Mkoba 18, Gweru and got away with US$811, R350, $600 and five cellphones.

Mahoko said two of the suspects, one of whom was armed with a pistol, broke into the house through the bathroom window and demanded cash from the family.

The accused ransacked the house before taking the cash. They tied the victims and ordered them to lie facing down before disappearing into the dark.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspects.

