First batch of Covid-19 vaccines land in SA

The first one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have arrived at the OR Tambo International Airport on Monday afternoon.

The vaccine was developed by British-Swedish biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, in collaboration with the University of Oxford.

Its emergency use was approved in December after trials showed that it was safe and up to 90% effective in preventing infection from the coronavirus.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said once the vaccines arrived, experts would take stock to check for breakages, quality and ensure the suppliers delivered as promised.

This is standard procedure for any vaccine that enters the country.

The consignment will be stored in a secure place for around two weeks for these quality assurance checks before it will be distributed to the various provinces. – Eyewitness News

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw