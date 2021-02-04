Ex-Bhundu Boys drummer, Matamba join forces

BY THOMAS CHIDAMBA

FORMER Bhundu Boys drummer Kenny Chitsvatsva has teamed up with yester-year sungura musician Liversay Matamba to raise awareness about the deadly COVID-19 through art.

The soon-to-be-released COVID-19-themed song, a prayer to God to intervene in the coronavirus pandemic that has ravaged the world, also features songbird Mary Anabel.

The Chivaraidze Express frontman told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that the project, that aims to give people hope during these difficult times was the brainchild of the United Kingdom (UK)-based Chitsvatsva.

Thanks to technology, Chitsvatsva recorded his part in the UK and sent it here for Matamba and Anabel to add their vocals.

“After having noticed that this coronavirus took the world by storm and caused untold suffering in all countries, we thought of recording a song to give hope to our people,” he said.

“The song’s message encourages people to be steadfast even in times of disaster because all will come to an end. This disease has seen every way of life shutting down. One day it will be declared over and we will return to our normal lives.”

Reflecting on the year 2020, the Hazvina Mhosva singer said it was a year to be quickly forgotten for its COVID-19-induced lockdowns that affected live performances, a major source of income for artistes.

“The pandemic has forced us to be innovative and think outside the box. This year we are planning to make inroads to strategies to market our music as we embrace the new normal. We have no choice, but to embrace technology as a means of survival,” he said.

The Highfield-based Matamba said if all went according to plan, he would release a new album.

“We have done many songs, but we are yet to decide which one will be on the album,” he said.

Matamba’s discography comrpises 15 albums and several hit singles such as Mbimbindoga and Ndipowo Rudo which used to rock the airwaves back then.

