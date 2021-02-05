Dynamos loan out Mangala

BY HENRY MHARA

NGANDU Mangala has been loaned out together with four others as Dynamos FC clears out some players to make space for new arrivals.

The Harare giants this week announced that they have signed five new players to bolster their squad in anticipation of the start of the new season this year.

There is uncertainty over the start of the local premier league this term though due to the COVID-19, but that has not stopped the former league champions from engaging in their off-field dealings.

Dynamos last year brought in 12 new players but the campaign failed to kick off due to the pandemic.

It appears the events of last season have not deterred them as they have raided the market again by bringing in stars such as Frank Makarati, Trevor Mavhunga, Tinashe Makanda, Newman Sianchali and young prodigy Luke Musikiri.

The club announced on Wednesday that all the players had joined them.

And to make space for the new arrivals, the Tonderai Ndiraya-coached side has released some of its players, including Mangala.

Dynamos spokesperson Yvonne Mangunda told NewsDay Sport yesterday that the forward had been loaned out.

She did not name the club where the Congolese is heading to.

The other players that have been shipped out are Tawanda Chisi and Phineas Mutsetse, who have been sent back to Sprouting and Prince Edward soccer academies, respectively.

Nkosi Mhlanga, who was one of the 12 players who joined last year, has also been released.

And so is young Albert “Bholo” Manenji.

All, except Mhlanga, were brought to the club by former coach Lloyd “Mablanyo” Chigowe three years ago.

The charismatic coach was forced to build the squad from scratch after a massive player exodus at the club.

He chose to go with unknown greenhorns, but the gamble backfired badly as Dynamos almost got relegated from the premier league.

Mablanyo paid the heavy price, and was replaced by Ndiraya.

After bringing a dozen new players last season, it appears Ndiraya is gradually phasing out all the players that were signed by his predecessor and replacing them with established stars.

Some of the big names that were signed by Ndiraya last season include King Nadolo, Patson Jaure and Jeansmith Mutudza.

It is the axing of Mangala though that will shock some of the club faithful.

The Congolese looked a good prospect when he joined the club.

He had a blistering start to his life at Dynamos after scoring a brace on his debut against Mushowani Stars.

He was one of the bright sparks in Chigowe’s beleaguered stint.

But just like his teammates in that season, he slowly faded away.

Under Ndiraya, he failed to nail the first team jersey.

Chisi is another player who promised so much, but delivered very little.

The young midfielder was one of the regulars under Chigowe.

Ndiraya also gave him a chance to prove himself, but could not deliver to the required levels.

Ndiraya has publicly stated that he is building a squad good enough to wrest the league title.

All his new signings, except Musukiri, have Premiership experience.

It is Makarati, with whom he worked at Ngezi Platinum Stars three years ago, who looks a huge coup for Ndiraya.

The defender has previously played for How Mine and Border Strikers as well as Manzini Wanderers of eSwatini.

Makanda is joining from Highlanders, but has previously played for Bantu Rovers, How Mine and South African side Stellenbosch FC.

Sianchali also comes with a huge profile having played for some of the country’s biggest teams including Highlanders, Caps United and Hwange.

Former Triangle player Mavhunga is also highly rated, and has previously played for Shabanie Mine.

Teenage sensation Musikiri is joining from Prince Edward where he has been making waves for some time now.

The young striker led the school to the 2018 national Copa Coca-Cola glory and went on to win the player of the tournament in the Copa Coca-Cola Africa Cup tournament in 2019. He played for the Young Warriors last year.

The new players will, however, have to wait a little bit longer before they can start training with the club after the government banned all sporting activities in the country as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The ban has caused uncertainty to the start of the local football league which was also washed away by the pandemic last year.

