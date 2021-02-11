ChiTown mayor, councillor up for abuse of office

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

CHITUNGWIZA councillor Question Dingo (MDC Alliance) yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court facing a criminal abuse of office charge after he together with mayor Lovemore Maiko, who is already on remand, allegedly approved the appointment of a housing manager, a non-existent post.

Dingo, who was represented by Jeremiah Bhamu, was granted $10 000 bail by Harare magistrate Ngoni Nduna, who remanded him to March 3.

Allegations are that on October 13, 2020 around 10am, Dingo, who was chairperson of the general purpose committee for Chitungwiza Municipality, allegedly acted on a letter of request addressed to acting town clerk Evangelista Machona by Alex Mukweva to be appointed on a permanent basis to the position of housing manager well aware that the position was frozen by the Local Government ministry.

It is alleged Dingo knew very well that the duty of appointing rested on the acting town clerk, not him.

On October 16, 2020, Dingo, in an act of favour, allegedly disregarded the decision of the acting human resources head, one Chirongwe, who is assigned to handle those matters, and allowed the resolution to forward the appointment of Mukweva to full council meeting knowing that he was on leave and not at all due for promotion.

The State alleges on October 28, 2020, Dingo connived with Maiko and approved the appointment of Mukweva in a special council meeting, disregarding the Urban Council Act.

The prosecution alleged that the same full council meeting promoted Mukweva, leading to the duo’s arrest.

