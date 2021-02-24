Chiredzi cop nabbed over 190kg dagga

BY GARIKAI MAFIRAKUREVA

A CHIREDZI-BASED police officer has been arrested after he was allegedly found in possession of 190 kilogrammes of dagga.

Sergeant Luckson Munhukwaye (43) is expected to appear at the Chiredzi Magistrates’ Court on Thursday to answer to a charge of illegal possession of dangerous drugs.

Munhukwaye was arrested together with his suspected accomplice, Phyllis Mufandaedza (36), a Chiredzi resident.

It is the State’s case that on February 1, 2021 at around 3pm, Assistant Inspector Etwell Ngara received a tip-off that there was contraband of dagga at certain premises at Masekesa Business Centre.

On the same day at around 11pm, the police stormed the house, leading to the recovery of a packet of loose dagga which was on top of the wardrobe in one of the rooms.

They interrogated Cynthia Mhuriro after finding her inside the house, and she implicated Mufandaedza.

She told the police that Mufandaedza had been taken by some men who identified themselves as detectives from Chiredzi, who were driving a Toyota Hilux GD-6 Revo, who then seized the recovered dagga.

The police left the house and on their way to Chiredzi to check for the said vehicle, they spotted a silver Toyota Noah Voxy along the Ngundu-Tanganda Highway which was being driven by Munhukwaye, with Mufandaedza on the passenger seat.

It had some bags inside.

The police became suspicious and followed it, but Munhukwaye sped off after noticing that he was being followed, leading to a high-speed chase.

On approaching Ndali turn-off at Rupangwana, he turned into Ndali Road, drove for about 200 metres before making a U-turn and driving back to the Ngundu-Tanganda Highway with the police in hot pursuit.

He allegedly sped past a police roadblock, but was eventually cornered and arrested together with Mufandaedza.

