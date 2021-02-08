Chawira basks in awards glory

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

SOUTH Africa-based Zimbabwean award-winning musician Letwin Chawira is eyeing the Global Music Awards Africa’s Africa Next Star award after she was nominated for the gong. The ceremony is slated for March at the Accra International Conference Centre in Ghana.

Chawira is basking in the glory of having won her first gong in the Discovery Song of the Year category at the Kenya-hosted Maranatha Global Uprising Africa awards with the track Heal Our Land.

Last week, she added two more gongs to her cabinet after scooping the Outstanding Gospel Song of the Year and Outstanding Overall Diaspora Artiste at the inaugural virtual Zim Community News awards.

The gospel diva whose music enjoys airplay in east and southern Africa told NewsDay Life & Style that she was humbled by the recognition, describing 2021 as her year.

“God is so amazing and faithful. After scooping three awards since the beginning of the year, I got nominated for another award ceremony. I can safely proclaim that 2021 is my year and I am very grateful,” she said.

Chawira came into limelight with her 2020 track Heal Our Land which calls on God to heal the world from several threatening issues that include the COVID-19 pandemic.

Follow us on Twitter @NewsDayZimbabwe

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw