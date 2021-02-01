CHAN: Morocco and Guinea progress to semi-finals

Holders Morocco swept Zambia aside with a 3-1 victory in the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) to set up a semi-final showdown with hosts Cameroon.

Raja Casablanca striker Soufiane Rahimi opened the scoring a minute in, sliding the ball past Zambia goalkeeper Allan Chibwe.

Midfielder Mohammed Benmammer added to the scoring eight minutes later and Zambia’s Zachariah Chilongoshi didn’t help his side’s cause after he was red-carded for a studs-up tackle.

Ayoub El Kaabi completed a first half scoring blitz for Morocco converting from the penalty spot 39 minutes in.

Zambia managed a consolation in the 80th minute with a goal from substitute Moses Phiri.

Two years ago, the Atlas Lions won the tournament on home soil and they will look to prevent Cameroon from doing the same on Wednesday in Limbe.

In the other quarter-final, Guinea beat Rwanda 1-0 in a tense match.

Both teams had players sent off. Guinea’s Mory Kante was sent off inside 15 minutes following a high tackle. Later on, Rwandan keeper Olivier Kwizera took an early shower too.

Midfielder Morlaye Sylla scored on the 60th minute curling a wonderful free kick into the top corner.

Guinea will play Mali in the semi-finals on Wednesday. – BBC

