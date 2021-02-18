Business association bails out Chiredzi Hospital

BY GARIKAI MAFIRAKUREVA

THE Lowveld Business Development Association (LOBDA) last week pooled resources together and repaired the only X-ray machine at Chiredzi General Hospital which broke down over a year ago.

LOBDA chairperson Venancio Kurauone said the association was also planning to raise over US$10 000 to buy a new machine.

“As you can see, this machine will solve the problem once and for all. We have been touched by the plight of ordinary citizens who were no longer able to access the services of an X-ray at private surgeries,” Kurauone said.

“We decided that as part of our corporate social responsibility, our members should contribute as part of giving back to the community that is giving us business everyday. We have to save our community so that we can continue doing business with it. This is the beginning of better things in Chiredzi.”

Hospital medical superintendent David Tarumbwa hailed the association for the gesture.

According to the ZimStat 2012 population census, Chiredzi district has 275 759 people

who get medical assistance at the hospital, exerting pressure on the aging and out-dated machine, the only one in the district.

