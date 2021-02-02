Binga disconnects water to defaulters

BY PRAISEMORE SITHOLE

BINGA Rural District Council yesterday began disconnecting water supplies to defaulters.

Last week, residents accused the council of failing to consistently supply water to consumers, and appealed to the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) to take over the responsibility of supplying water in the town.

This was after residents had gone for four months without water when Zinwa had disconnected the water supplies to council on September 23 last year over a $1,5 million debt.

The water supplies were then restored on January 7.

Residents association chairperson Richard Muleya on Friday told Southern Eye that Binga RDC had already begun supplying water to residents.

“Council said it will start door-to-door water disconnections for those that owe it,” Muleya said.

“Binga RDC is refusing a proposal by residents to discuss payment plans. When residents try to make a payment plan with the council, they are ordered to pay at least 50% of their bills, and thereafter make a payment plan. This is not fair because most residents cannot afford it.”

Muleya said some residents owed council as much as $36 000, adding that this huge debt was accumulated over a year.

Another resident, Elison Mudenda said if the council disconnected water supplies, it would be unfair for the residents because they were not accorded time to make payment plans.

“If they shut down the water supplies, that will not be fair because they have not given us enough time to make payment plans with them,” Mudenda said.

A source at the Binga RDC told this paper that they had not yet disconnected water supplies.

Acting Binga RDC chief executive Million Muntanga refused to comment on the issue.

Last year, Zinwa urged Binga residents to pay their bills to the council to ensure continuous water supplies.

