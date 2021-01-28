Zimra commissioner dies

RICHARD MUPONDE

ZIMBABWE Revenue Authority (Zimra) Commissioner for Customs and Excise Happias Kuzvinzwa has died.

Zimra spokesperson Inzwirashe Muwonwa confirmed the death of Kuzvinzwa, but he did not disclose the cause of his death.

“He passed on last night. We had to cancel our virtual International Customs Day event due to his untimely death,” Muwonwa said yesterday.

Kuzvinzwa joined Zimra, then called the Department of Customs and Excise in 1981. He rose through the ranks to become Assistant Commissioner of Customs responsible for Fiscal and Trade Policy, Revenue Collection, Customs Reform, Trade and International Liaison.

He briefly left Zimra in late 2010 before re-joining the taxman in 2011 as the Commissioner for Customs and Excise. He was appointed Commissioner Domestic Taxes in 2015 before moving to head the Customs and Excise Division in 2018.

