Zim doctor appointed Save the Children UK chair

BY SIZALOKUHLE NCUBE

ZIMBABWEAN-BORN doctor, Tsitsi Chawatama (42) is the new Save the Children United Kingdom chairperson.

Chawatama, a consultant paediatrician who grew up in Zimbabwe, has a wealth of clinical and development experience in Africa, having worked across the continent.

Save the Children is an international humanitarian aid organisation for children.

Commenting on her appointment, Chawatama said: “I am delighted and honoured to be joining the board of Save the Children UK at such a crucial time in history where children’s lives and their future wellbeing are threatened by unprecedented social, environmental and economic issues.”

She added: “I am a passionate advocate for children and excited to be part of the team working towards the important goals of protecting children, supporting families and ensuring that each child has a chance to achieve their potential and become whoever they want to be.”

Prior to her new appointment, Chawatama was involved with three other non-governmental organisations.

She is also a trustee of Sentebale, a charity co-founded by Prince Seeiso of Lesotho and the Duke of Sussex to support vulnerable children in Lesotho and Botswana.

In addition, she is the vice-chairperson of AFRUCA-Safeguarding Children, an organisation which promotes the protection of children from BAME communities (Black and Minority Ethnic) in the UK, Europe and Africa and is a safeguarding trustee of UK-Med which responds to health emergency responses around the world.

Save the Children UK chief executive Kevin Watkins said Chawatama was bringing with her extensive experience needed to achieve the organisation’s objectives.

“Tsitsi brings with her a wealth of experience in child health and a deep commitment to child rights,” Watkins said.

“Staff is looking forward to working with her to achieve our ambitious mission for children. I also want to extend my thanks on behalf of staff across SCUK to Charles Steel, our outgoing interim chair.”

