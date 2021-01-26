Tino receives Benzema backing

BY HENRY MHARA

WARRIORS star Tino Kadewere received what is probably the biggest compliment in his footballing career so far after he got backing of France and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema.

The 25-year-old scored twice in Olympique Lyonnais’ 5-0 hammering of Saint Etienne in a league match on Sunday.

Pre-match, Benzima had posted a message on Twitter encouraging his former club Lyonnais to win the derby match. In the post, he singled out Kadewere for praise and urged him to continue his fine goal scoring form in the French top-flight.

“Lyonnais tonight you can make a whole city proud and happy. We are all behind you, and Tino keep making your dreams come true,” wrote Benzema.

After the match, Kadewere said he had been touched by Benzema’s support and reaffirmed his intention of playing alongside the Madrid star striker one day.

“Unfortunately, I don’t have Twitter, but if I had seen this before the game, then I’m sure I would have scored more goals because getting a tweet from such a big player and someone I look up to really gives me motivation, so I’m really happy that one of the strikers that made me sign for Lyon is following my progress and happy with what I’m doing. That gives me confidence also and I really want to thank him for the belief and the support,” he said after the match.

He has scored nine goals in his debut season for the French giants in 20 league appearances.

This was his second brace in the fierce derby this season, having come off the bench to net twice in the 2-1 win for Lyon in the reverse fixture in November.

Kadewere said it would be “a dream come true” for him to play with Benzema either at the Groupama Stadium or at Real Madrid.

“Play with Karim Benzema at OL or join him in Madrid? Regardless, playing with him would be a dream come true,” he said.

Kadewere has previously stated his desire to emulate Benzema, who is regarded as a Lyon hero after he scored 43 Ligue 1 goals for the club before his departure to Real Madrid in 2009.

Said Kadewere: “I am on social media to see how he lives, trains. To be honest, that is one of the big reasons I signed for Lyon. My career is on the right track, but I don’t have to rest. I’m in a big club, one of the best in the world, but if I keep going, why not go even higher? You never know, one day, I might be like Benzema.”

Lyon’s emphatic win over their local rivals ensured they stayed two points behind leading duo Paris Saint-Germain and Lille after 21 matches.

“I had a good feeling that it was going to be a good game and scoring in the first game (against them) gave me so much confidence and I was so sure that today I might get goals and also get a victory for the club as that was important for us to get a victory and make history,” Kadewere commented.

It was the first time the former Harare City forward has scored this year after firing blanks in the previous three matches.

He will be looking to add to his goal tally when Lyonnais host Bordeaux on Friday night.

