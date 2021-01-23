Super Netsai throws in hat

BY FORTUNE MBELE

HIGHLANDERS legend Netsai Moyo has declared interest in contesting in the Highlanders executive committee elections after picking nomination papers during the week.

Moyo is interested in becoming Bosso secretary-general in elections slated for February 7 with nominations closing today.

He confirmed the development to NewsDay Sport yesterday.

“I have picked nomination papers, but there are one or two things that have to be sorted out and by close of day today (yesterday), I will be in a better position to declare the way forward. I am vying for the secretary-general post although I am also contemplating contesting for the committee member’s position. I have been pushed by colleagues, especially former players and club members to contest in the elections,” Moyo said.

If Moyo is cleared by the nomination court, which sits today, Moyo will battle it out with outgoing secretary Israel Moyo and Victoria Falls-based Morgen “Gazza” Dube.

Three posts are up for grabs in the election with candidates vying for the chairmanship, the secretary-general and committee member positions.

Businessman Johnfat Sibanda is challenging outgoing chairman Kenneth Mhlophe for that post, while Bheka Sibanda and Mgcini Mafu battle it out for the committee member position.

Highlanders board chairman Luke Mnkandla yesterday confirmed the nomination courts sit today to assess the candidates.

He also said Highlanders will stand guided by the government on the direction to take if they are cleared to hold the elections and the annual general meeting set for next Sunday due to COVID-19 lockdown regulations pronounced at the beginning of the month.

“The nomination court will sit tomorrow as nominations close to see who qualifies and doesn’t qualify to contest. As Highlanders, we are waiting for the government to get approval. We are making efforts to have the elections. We are ready to hold the elections,” Mnkandla said.

