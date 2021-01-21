SA Minister Jackson Mthembu dies from COVID-19 related complications

By newsday.co.zw
- January 21, 2021

JOHANNESBURG – Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu has died from COVID-19 related complications
on Thursday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed his passing in a statement released a short while ago.

The president has extended his condolences to the minister’s family and colleagues.

“Minister Mthembu was an exemplary leader, an activist and life-long champion of freedom and democracy. He was a much-loved and greatly respected colleague and comrade, whose passing leaves our nation at a loss.” – Eyewitness News 

