SA Minister Jackson Mthembu dies from COVID-19 related complications

JOHANNESBURG – Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu has died from COVID-19 related complications

on Thursday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed his passing in a statement released a short while ago.

It is with deep sorrow and shock that we announce that Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu passed away earlier today from COVID-related complications. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time of loss. — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) January 21, 2021

The president has extended his condolences to the minister’s family and colleagues.

“Minister Mthembu was an exemplary leader, an activist and life-long champion of freedom and democracy. He was a much-loved and greatly respected colleague and comrade, whose passing leaves our nation at a loss.” – Eyewitness News

Jackson Mthembu 💔 — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) January 21, 2021

