PARIS – Pfizer and BioNTech, makers of a COVID-19 vaccine, said on Thursday that their product is effective against the new coronavirus variant.

The second variant was first studied by South African scientists, and its cases extend to the UK and New Zealand.

In a statement, the two companies said the “small differences” detected in tests comparing the original virus and the recent versions “are unlikely to lead to a significant reduction in the effectiveness of the vaccine”. – AFP

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw