Perfect start elates Chikwende

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

FORMER FC Platinum hotshot Perfect Chikwende is elated following his perfect take off at Tanzanian side Simba SC.

The 27-year-old striker scored his first goal for the Reds of Msimbazi in their 4-1 win over Al Hilal on Wednesday in a three team tournament dubbed the ”Simba Super Cup“.

Simba SC have put themselves to test ahead of the CAF Champions League group phase, in a preparatory tournament which also includes TP Mazembe of DRC.

This tournament has in fact afforded Chikwende time to gel with his new teammates whom he joined a fortnight ago.

Former Highlanders defender Peter Muduhwa who arrived in Dar es Salaam this week might also be thrown into the fray during this tourney which runs until 31 January.

However, with the goal, Chikwende is hopeful for better strides at the club.

”I didn’t reach this far on my own. I was part of a team and they helped to bring the best out of me. So far so good I am happy with everything and I am confident that this journey has better fortunes for me as an individual,” he said.

His plight remains in hanging, after Bulawayo Chiefs demanded a share of the pie following his big money move to Simba.

The Gweru-born player was in the books of Bulawayo Chiefs before being loaned to the Zvishavane side.

Both clubs claim ownership of the player and FC Platinum are not willing to share.

How the wrangle will end remains to be seen but the forward is hoping to get his clearance soon, although he cannot be registered for the Champions League.

Follow us on Twitter@NewsDayZimbabwe

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw