New arts manager for Byo province

LOCAL arts mother body National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) has appointed Cleopatra Dube the new provincial arts manager for Bulawayo province with effect from January 1, replacing Charity Nyathi who retired last December.

Announcing the appointment, NACZ director Nicholas Moyo called on stakeholders in the Cultural and Creative Industries (CCIs) in the Bulawayo Metropolitan province to work with Dube for the development of the sector.

“We are particularly pleased to introduce Ms Dube to the sector and call on stakeholders to embrace her and work with her,” he said.

“On our part we have particularly tasked her with revitalising engagements with sector players and improving the visibility of NACZ programmes in the region.”

Moyo paid tribute to the Nyathi for her service to NACZ and the CCI sector in Bulawayo.

“We are grateful to Nyathi for her work in the sector where she stood out in executing NACZ programmes in the province. We wish her all the best in her retirement and future endeavours,” he said.

Dube is a holder of a Master in Design Technology Education in Applied Art and Design and Bachelor of Technical Education Honours Degree in Art and Design both from the National University of Science and Technology.

She also holds a Diploma in Education majoring in Art and Design from Hillside Teachers College.

