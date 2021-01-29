Mutare man fined for possession of unregistered firearm

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

A MUTARE man was yesterday fined $100 000 after he was found in possession of an unregistered firearm.

Maxwell Mutereko appeared before Mutare provincial Magistrate Tendai Mahwe facing a charge of possession of a firearm without a certificate.

Mahwe wholly suspended 18 months for five years on condition that Mutereko will not commit the same offence.

It is the State’s case that on January 22 at around 4pm, four detectives, who were on duty, were tipped off that the accused person was in possession of an unregistered firearm which was in his vehicle.

Mutereko was driving from Hobhouse area to his rural home in Zimunya.

The detectives then drove to a tollgate in a bid to intercept him. They were armed.

However, the accused person had already passed the tollgate and they proceeded to his rural home, where they intercepted him near his homestead.

Police officers disembarked from their vehicle and introduced themselves to the accused person who was inside his vehicle. The accused person sped off and one of the police officers fired two warning shots, but he did not stop.

One of the detectives was forced to fire two more shots, thereby deflating both right side tyres of his vehicle and forcing the accused’s car to stop. The accused disembarked from the vehicle and bolted, but was seen by the police officers throwing the pistol into the bush, which the officers recovered.

The other police officers continued giving chase and they eventually arrested him.

