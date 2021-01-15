Mudimu delights at Turkish move

BY KEVIN MAPASURE

WARRIORS centre-back Alec Mudimu is pleased to have made the switch from the Moldovan top-flight to Turkey where he joined second tier side Ankaraspor.

Mudimu left Moldovan top side Sheriff Tiraspol, but his move, even though to a second tier side in Turkey, has been viewed as an upgrade.

He expressed delight at the move on his Twitter handle yesterday.

“Extremely blessed and Grateful for the next chapter in my life and career. I’m excited and happy to have signed with @ankaraspor_2020. It goes without saying I want to thank God firstly and everyone involved who’s made this possible. I’m looking forward to the new challenge,” he wrote.

His new side is, however, struggling to maintain its spot in the Ligue 1 where they currently sit second from bottom and seven points off the safe zone.

They have won just two of their 17 matches so far this season with a total of nine points, six more than the bottom side.

Mudimu’s move was confirmed on Twitter by transfermatktModolva on Tuesday.

“Zimbabwe international Alec Mudimu has left Sheriff Tiraspol and signed with Turkish side Ankaraspor,” transfermarktMoldova said.

According to transfermatkt, a German football website that flights player transfers, market values, rumours and statistics, Mudimu is valued at

€200 000.

The site says Mudimu was a free agent as of January 1, 2021 until he joined Ankaraspor.

Last month, Mudimu travelled back to England after the Moldovian league was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He joined Sheriff Tiraspol from Welsh outfit CEFN Druids last year with his former club handing him an opportunity to take part in Uefa Champions League.

Amid the cancellation due to the pandemic last month, it was also reported that half the teams in the Moldovian top league were involved in match-fixing and investigations were underway by the European Union law enforcement agency Europol and the country’s anti-corruption unit.

Four suspects were said to be behind bars in connection with the allegations with profits from the scam said to have reached US$725 000.

The reports said the scam involved club executives, coaches, players and agents who made up the syndicate.

Mudimu was part of the Warriors squad that played Algeria in back-to-back Group G Africa Cup of Nations qualifier matches last November.

