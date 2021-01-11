Gweru’s JPC to unleash new project

BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

HIGH-RIDING Gweru gospel outfit Joyful Praise Choir (JPC) will release a new single titled Aiwa Mwari.

JPC is one of the fast-rising choral outfits in the country and its single is set to bolster its status among the top gospel groups in the cut-throat music industry.

Aiwa Mwari is likely to inspire listeners to be thankful to God, according to Gamaliel Madindi, the choir leader.

“The title of the song came as a result of the awe we have of God following dozens of miracles and experiences in his presence, among many that we encountered as a team,” Madindi said.

“Besides that, we are built on praise, our core is praise and worship, hence the song exhibits our heart of praise and gratitude towards God,” he said.

Written and arranged by Madindi, the song is a fusion of South African-styled sounds with signature Zion Church vocals coupled with riveting instrumentation that creates a groovy.

Madindi said the group was compelled to postpone its live DVD recording in Gweru early last year and settled for a recording with no audience in Harare.

“The coming in of the COVID-19 pandemic disturbed a lot of our plans, including the live DVD recordings, release periods and tours,” he said.

“However, we managed to manipulate social media to a larger extent than before through live feed performances and interviews. It gave us great coverage.”

He said the other new project titled JPC Season 3 Jeso is expected to consolidate the successes made through their 2018 productions that earned them millions of YouTube views and fans all over the world.

“By the grace of God we grew tremendously with the previous 2018 Ngoro Yeminana DVD. What then makes this coming project spectacular is the fact that we are now mature spiritually, musically and artistically,” Madindi said.

JPC stormed the gospel scene with the DVD project titled Jesus Loves which carries hits such as Ngoro Yeminana, Ehekaka and Dururai Mweya featuring South Africa-based Takesure Zamar Ncube.

However, the JPC story would be incomplete without chronicling how they struggled to kickstart their career, suffering two flopped projects before their breakthrough in 2018.

The dynamic group is well known for its unique arrangement of vocals, melodious vocals and versatility, fusing modern and traditional sounds.

