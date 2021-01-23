Gweru revises water rationing

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

THE City of Gweru has said it will revisit its tight water-rationing regime following the delivery of three high lift pumps from South Africa which are expected to increase water supplies.

In a wide ranging engagement meeting with Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe (Wicoz) Gweru chapter, mayor Josiah Makombe yesterday said the pumps were expected to be installed by mid-February.

“The three high lift pumps were delivered early this week and installation is expected to be complete in three weeks’ time,” Makombe said.

“What this means is that, water is going to be supplied to most of the high-lying areas in Mkoba 19, Ridgemont, Harben Park and Dalseford, among others.”

He added: “So, as council, we are going to make sure that we revisit our water rationing schedule so that at least people get more water than what had been happening (over the years).”

Makombe, however, said the city was likely to experience more water bursts from increased pressure from the new pumps, but indicated council was prepared to deal with the situation.

Over the past years, the Midlands capital introduced a tight water-rationing scheme to conserve the precious liquid.

The situation was worsened by the local authority’s failure to adequately pump water due to absence of high lift pumps and obsolete pipes.

Meanwhile, Makombe said the city was continuing with evacuation of families hit by flash floods.

Wicoz Midlands co-ordinator Vimbai Nhutsve-Musengi, however, said there was need for council to put in place effective mechanisms to ensure people evacuated to temporary shelters adhered to COVID-19 guidelines.

A Wicoz member, Merjury Makunere bemoaned lack of masks and sanitisers at the evacuation centres.

Makombe said council had roped in others partners to ensure that people in temporary shelters live in conditions that do not expose them to the coronavirus.

“But as a future plan my council is putting in place an emergency management team to deal with these disasters,” he said.

