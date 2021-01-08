Govt warns defiant businesses

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

GOVERNMENT has warned that it will revoke operating licences for bars, nightclubs, restaurants and other business entities caught violating COVID-19 lockdown protocols.

Addressing a Press conference in Harare yesterday, Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe said police were worried about businesses which were violating COVID-19 regulations and endangering the lives of many by throwing illegal parties.

“My ministry is concerned with bars, nightclubs, restaurants and other business entities who are operating, yet according to Statutory Instrument 10 of 2021 these are banned,” he said.

“I have directed the Commissioner-General of Police (Godwin Matanga) to ensure that the law takes its course on any individual, syndicate or business entity contravening COVID-19 regulations.”

On allegations that well-to-do individuals were throwing classy parties in upmarket places where COVID-19 regulations were disregarded, Kazembe said investigations were underway and action would soon be taken.

“We are well aware of the allegations and that action is yet to be taken does not mean nothing is happening, we are investigating these allegations and those caught on the wrong side of the law will face its full wrath. They also risk losing their licences forever,” he said.

The Home Affairs minister also called on police to observe the law while enforcing COVID-19 regulations, saying those caught on the wrong side would be dealt with without fear.

“My ministry condemns acts of misconduct by the police officers which tarnish the image of the government and the police in particular,” he said.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw