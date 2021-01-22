Dube promises Azam more goals

BY FORTUNE MBELE

WARRIORS’ striker Prince Dube has promised his Tanzanian club Azam FC more goals after returning from a six-week lay-off due to injury.

Dube suffered a broken left arm in November while playing for Azam and had to undergo surgery in South Africa having scored six goals and provided four assists for the side leaving them at the top of the log-standings.

Azam have since dropped to position three with 32 points, 12 behind pacesetters Young Africans while champions Simba SC are on the second spot with 35 points.

The former Highlanders’ striker recently told a Tanzania Swahili publication Sokalabongo that he was happy to be back and hoped to find his scoring formula soon.

“I believe I will get back to my scoring pace as it was at the beginning of this season. As I promised that I will be back on the field better I will do it,” Dube said.

He paid tribute to the club and all stakeholders for his fast recovery.

“I would like to thank God for returning to the field after being out of action for so long due to a broken arm injury I sustained in November last year.”

He added: “But I also thank all those who were part of my treatment and made it possible for me to get back on the field. I promised that I would return to the field feeling better and I am happy to see that I managed to be involved in the two goals we scored against Mlandege despite the fact that we lost the next game against KMKM.”

Dube sustained the injury just after scoring the important goal that saw the Warriors play a 2-2 draw against Algeria in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match at the National Sports Stadium.

He fractured his arm in a league match against Tanzania giants Young Africans on November 25.

Dube will definitely come in handy in March when the Warriors resume their Afcon campaign as key players captain Knowledge Musona and Khama Billiat could be ruled out due to injury.

