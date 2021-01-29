Disabled footballer gets global ambassadorial role

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

DISABLED Zimbabwean footballer Kudakwashe Mapira has been appointed one of the three global ambassadors of Para Football, an organisation aimed at promoting the game among disabled athletes.

Para Football is a foundation and worldwide body which seeks to bring together autonomous and independent International federations of football for persons with disabilities.

Mapira (30) was given this role together with two other footballers Alex Sanchez and Eunate Arrazia currently in the books of Real Zaragoza and Athletic Club both in Spain.

“It’s an honour to have been appointed one of the global ambassadors of the global para football with two counterparts from Europe,” he said.

“I am very happy to get such a recognition especially coming from Zimbabwe. My whole life I have worked hard in football circles despite my disability. This is definitely my best achievement and I hope this will help give all those who are impaired courage to play football for purposes of fitness as well as recreation.”

The terminator, as Mapira is affectionately known, says he hopes to use his role to fight discrimination.

“We are discriminated against. That’s a fact but given this role. I am hoping to help lobby to fight against this. I also hope to change the plight of footballers who have different impairments,” he added.

Follow us on Twitter@NewsDayZimbabwe

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw