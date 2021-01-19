COVID-19 hinders Tapiwa Makore burial

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

THE 30-day COVID-19 lockdown period imposed by government early this month to curb the spread of the respiratory virus has further delayed the burial of Murewa’s slain seven-year-old Tapiwa Makore, NewsDay has learnt.

Tapiwa was gruesomely murdered on September 17 last year in Nyamutumbu village, Murewa, in a suspected ritual killing, and his remains were initially scheduled to be buried on January 9, without his head, as the family seeks closure on his case.

The boy’s head is still missing amid suspicions that it could have been used for ritual purposes.

NewsDay is reliably informed that the family wanted the burial ceremony to be attended by different stakeholders, especially those who have been supporting them during the time of their bereavement.

However, the new COVID-19 restrictions are said to have stalled the burial of the boy’s remains.

Family lawyer Tabitha Charlene Chikeya yesterday said the burial had been put on hold due to the current COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in the country.

“The burial of Tapiwa Makore has been put on hold because of the current lockdown regulations. Currently, the family cannot bury the deceased as the body cannot be taken to Murewa as the new COVID-19 regulations restrict the movement of dead bodies,” Chikeya said.

The boy’s remains are currently being kept at a private funeral parlour in Harare.

After the family announced that his remains would be buried on January 9, scores of sympathisers expressed interest to attend the burial in solidarity with the family.

Police have since arrested four suspects in connection with his murder, among them the boy’s uncle Tapiwa Makore (Snr) and his herdboy, Tafadzwa Shamba.

Shamba has already confessed to the murder saying that it was for ritual purposes.

