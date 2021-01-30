Copper cables thieves appear in court

BY Garikai Tunhira

TWO suspected copper cables thieves have appeared before a Harare magistrate charged with four counts of contravening section 60A(3a) of the Electricity Act, Chapter 13:19.

Magistrate Denis Mangosi remanded the two, Francisca Chakanyuka (41) and Pritchard Muchenje (23), in custody to March 8 for

trial.

They were not asked to plead.

Allegations are that police from CID Minerals, Flora and Fauna Unit were surveilling activities at number 10 Goodman Road in Hatfield for four days prior to ambushing the place on Wednesday

afternoon.

The place was being used as storage of stolen copper.

After arresting Chakanyuka and Muchenje, police searched the house and discovered several sacks stashed with various descriptions of copper conductors, overhead copper cables, transformer windings, all weighing approximately 1 641kg.

Zesa managed to identify its cables, weighing 670kg and were worth US$131 320.

The National Railways of Zimbabwe identified core copper cables weighing 350kg and valued at

US$28 700.

TelOne identified burnt underground telecommunication cables that weighed 9kg and were found to be worth US$180.

The accused persons were also found in possession of scrap copper whose source they failed to explain, weighing 612kg and valued at US$12 240.

The total weight recovered was 1 641kg, valued at US$172 440.

Chakanyuka and Muchenje are being represented by Steven Chikotora of Rubaya and Chatambudza, while Shepherd Makonde appeared for the State.

