Caf Champions League for Muduhwa

BY FORTUNE MBELE

WARRIORS and Highlanders defender Peter Muduhwa could be featuring in the Caf Champions League for his new side Tanzanian champions Simba SC.

Although Muduhwa has not put pen to paper as he is away on national duty, the loan deal has been concluded between Highlanders and Simba SC, with agent Gibson Mahachi acting as the intermediary.

Highlanders are set to get US$8 000 for the loan deal.

Simba SC bundled FC Platinum out of the Caf Champions League and have been drawn in the lucrative group stage with Al Ahly of Egypt, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)’s AS Vita and Sudan’s El Merreikh in Group A.

They prepare for that showdown by hosting the Simba Super Cup which will feature DRC’s TP Mazembe and Sudan’s Al Hilal.

Muduhwa is with the national team for the African Nations Championships (Chan) in Cameroon where they were due to play their last Group A game against Mali yesterday.

From Cameroon, Muduhwa flies back home before heading to Tanzania for the six-month loan spell, with an option to sign permanently if he impresses.

Highlanders chief executive Nhlanhla Dube said: “Negotiations are at an advanced stage. We don’t comment on negotiations, but on the end process. In the matter regarding the transfer of Peter Muduhwa, it’s work in progress. We will be issuing an official statement in due course at the appropriate time.”

However, a source close to the goings-on confirmed the deal was concluded on Saturday and Highlanders only await Muduhwa’s air ticket from Simba SC for him to fly to Tanzania on return from Cameroon.

Simba SC chief executive Barbara Gonzalez wrote to her Highlanders counterpart on Saturday requesting the services of Muduhwa, outlining the nature of the deal.

“This letter serves to officially register our interests in having your player, central defender Peter Muduhwa on loan. Following our discussion with agent Gibson Mahachi based in Zimbabwe, we officially put forward our request to have your player on a six-month loan deal,” Gonzalez said.

“During this period, the player will play six games in the Caf Champions League. The six games will depend on his performance during training …

“It should be noted that our local window transfer is closed, but since Caf had opened the window for 10 extra players to be registered this necessitated us to recruit Peter Muduhwa.

“Hence, he will only be allowed to play in the Caf Champions League. If Peter performs, we will then open negotiations with Highlanders Football Club on a possible permanent transfer. In showing our appreciation, we propose a loan fee of US$8 000 for this period.

“We would appreciate your favourable response anytime today (Saturday).”

Simba SC said they would arrange for Muduhwa’s travel if Bosso responded positively. Muduhwa becomes the second Zimbabwe player to join Simba SC in a few weeks after the Tanzanian champions grabbed striker Perfect Chikwende from FC Platinum.

However Chikwende is yet to acquire international clearance from Zifa as there ia an ownership wrangle between FC Platinum and Bulawayo Chiefs.

