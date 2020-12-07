Young women provoking gender-based violence

A Bindura traditional leader Chief Masembura has claimed that young women were behind the majority of gender-based violence (GBV) cases reported in his area.

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

Speaking during commemorations of 16 days against GBV in Bindura last Friday, Chief Masembura said though women face physical violence, they would have provoked most of the disputes.

“It is disturbing to note that young women are contributing greatly to gender-based violence and these are contributed mainly by cases of infidelity,” Chief Masembura said.

The chief said he is now punishing both parties including young women.

“In cases of gender-based violence, we give instant justice. l am punishing young women as well as men because to eradicate gender- based violence, it needs a collective approach, so both men and women should be punished if they go offside.”

“I am urging every person to note that gender-based violence should be eradicated and this can be done through love, let us love one another and avoid infidelity cases.”

Mashonaland Central province has recorded 9 624 cases of gender-based violence in 2020, according to the findings by the Ministry of Women Affairs.

Meanwhile, IWYD programmes coordinator Tinotenda Chihera said funding was key in fighting the scourge of GBV.

“Prioritising the funding of gender responsive service providers such as police and hospitals is essential so that there are safety measures for young women.

“Financing is also critical and is also needed for the decentralization of reporting structures including stakeholders as we target eradication of GBV,” she said.

This year’s commemorations were held under the theme “Fund, Respond, Prevent and Collect.”

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw