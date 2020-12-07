Veteran broadcaster Munyaka dies

VETERAN journalist and public broadcaster ZBC diplomatic correspondent, Janet Munyaka, has died.

She was 48. Munyaka is survived by her husband Jackson and four children.

Munyaka died on Saturday evening at a privately-run hospital in the capital where she had been admitted since last week battling COVID-19.

The national broadcaster yesterday confirmed the news of her death.

“Janet was a dedicated and professional journalist who was loved and respected by peers in the media industry. She was a friend to many at the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation and was always ready to help and support those that needed help. She will be sorely missed,” ZBC said in a statement.

ZBC acting chief executive, Halliet Rushwaya said Munyaka’s death had robbed the media fraternity of a dedicated journalist. “This is a great loss to us at ZBC and to the media fraternity.

Janet was a veteran journalist and a friend to many in the industry. Our thoughts are with her family at this difficult time. May her soul rest in peace,” Rushwaya said.

Munyaka, who was now a diplomatic correspondent at the State broadcaster, missed the graduation ceremony at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) due to COVID-19 illness.

She attained a Master of Social Science Degree in International Relations at the UZ last Friday.

