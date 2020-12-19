Tapiwa Makore’s burial finally set

JAIROS SAUNYAMA

The remains of Tapiwa Makore, who was brutally murdered at the age of seven in a suspected ritual killing, has been set for January 9 next year.

The family agreed that the remains of the boy, who was murdered in cold blood in September, be interred despite the head still missing.

Tapiwa’s father, Munyaradzi, said the area’s traditional leader has also agreed that the remains be buried.

“After the release of the DNA forensic tests this week, the family unanimously agreed that we proceed with the burial of our son.

“This is going to happen whether the head is found or not. We have engaged our lawyer who is now writing to the authorities on our decision,” he said.

“The lawyer told us that the response will be ready in seven days; that is around December 28.

“However, we had pegged January for the burial our son.”

After the gruesome murder, Chief Mangwende decreed that Tapiwa’s body will not be buried without a head.

“Chief Mangwende is supporting us and endorsed our decision.

“He too is of the belief that the burial has taken too long,” added Munyaradzi.

Tapiwa’s remains are being kept at Doves Funeral Services in Harare.

Four suspects have since been arrested in relation to the murder among them, his uncle and namesake Tapiwa (Snr) and his herd boy Tafadzwa Shamba.

