BY KENNETH NYANGANI

A Harare-based soldier has been sentenced to 12 months in prison for bashing his pregnant girlfriend.

Reuters Makwanise (32) appeared before Mutare magistrate Nyasha Kuture today. Three months were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

He will save an effective nine months.

More details to follow…

