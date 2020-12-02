Shangano Arts Trust invites actors for Pyangani

SHANGANO Arts Trust is calling on artists who wish to be part of their forthcoming television drama series titled Pyangani to try their luck for different roles at the auditions set for today at Number 1 Compound (Lwendulu Village) in Hwange.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

The trust’s executive producer Petros Ndhlovu told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that Pyangani was part of their efforts to ensure minority tribes in Zimbabwe tell their own stories.

“We are looking for local talent with a national and international appeal to be part of this initiative. Pyangani is a story that tackles issues of crime, love, the wages of infidelity, tradition and family life all knitted together into one compelling narrative,” he said.

“Our narrative as a people from this region has continuously been told by others and many times it has been distorted. After several attempts knocking at other people’s doors for consideration without any success we have since realised that one has to create his or her own opportunity, this is our response to the long marginalisation of artists from this region.”

Ndhlovu said the drama series’ story cut across regions and tribes to appeal to everyone, adding that the lead character would inherit the drama title.

“Pyangani is a Nambya name that means to search for something and in the drama, our characters will be searching for a variety of stuff, among them love, compensation, wealth, freedom, answers and the truth,” he said.

“Initially Pyangani will have 13 episodes per season with the potential to develop into a soapie in the future.”

Ndhlovu said they were currently in a discussion with one of the emerging television stations where they hoped to beam the production.

“We have a variety of options once we have the finished product. The local market has just expanded and demand for content seems to be growing. Our scoop is, however, not limited to local broadcasters,” he said.

“In the production of the drama series, I will work with Shangano Arts Trust producer Nelson Mapako, who is the writer and director and Lucky Munzabwa who is the assistant director.”

