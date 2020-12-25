SA health minister Mkhize slams UK government for Covid-19 variant claims

JOHANNESURG – The Health Department said there’s no evidence that the COVID-19 variant recently identified in South Africa is more dangerous or transmissible than the one driving infections in the United Kingdom (UK).

In a statement issued on Friday night, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said he’s concerned about the perception created in a briefing by the UK government that the variant in South Africa has been a major factor in that country’s second wave.

Earlier this week, the UK confirmed two cases of the mutation from residents who had travelled from South Africa.

As a result, the government imposed an immediate restriction on travel between the two countries.

Mkhize said there is evidence the UK variant developed earlier than the South African one.

He maintains that non-pharmaceutical interventions and strict containment measures are important to reduce the risk of transmission. – Eyewitness News

