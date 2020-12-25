Parliament mourns Dongozi

BY RICHARD MUPONDE

PARLIAMENT yesterday expressed shock at the death of the Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) secretary-general Foster Dongozi (48) who died on Wednesday evening.

Dongozi died on arrival at Parirenyatwa Hospital after experiencing complications related to diabetes.

His condition deteriorated while he was at home in Bloomingdale.

In a statement yesterday, the chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Media and Broadcasting Services, Sipho Mokone said she was shocked by Dongozi’s untimely death.

“It is with great shock and a heavy heart that we have learnt of the untimely death of Foster Dongozi, who at the time of his death, was the secretary-general of the Zimbabwe Union of Journalists.

“He played a significant role in advocating for media independence. He rose through the ranks from a tender age, notably in 2013, he was one of the key journalists in the Information and Media Panel of Inquiry,” Mokone said.

She said Dongozi was instrumental in the crafting of the Freedom of Information Act, the Zimbabwe Media Commission Bill which has been sent to President Emmerson Mnangagwa for signing and the Zimbabwe Media Practitioners Bill which will enhance the independence of journalists.

