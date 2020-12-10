Mutare prisoners up for sodomy

TWO prisoners at Mutare Remand Prison are in trouble after they were arrested on Tuesday for sodomy.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

The pair, Moses Mabhure from Mutare and Carlos Mafuke from Machipanda in Mozambique appeared before regional magistrate Lucie Mungwari facing aggravated indecent assault charges (sodomy).

They were not asked to plead and were remanded in custody to December 18.

It is the State’s case that sometime in November, Mafuke was bathing at Mutare Remand Prison when he was approached by Mabhure.

Mabhure demanded to have sexual intercourse with Mafuke, who refused.

Mabhure, however, “forcibly” had sexual intercourse with Mafuke.

The matter came to light on November 29 when Mafuke was found caressing Mabhure’s private parts by fellow prisoners who reported the matter to jail guards.

