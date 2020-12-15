Media told to strike a chorus on NDS1

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

INFORMATION Minister Monica Mutsvangwa yesterday called on media professionals to disseminate information on government’s new economic blueprint, the National Development Strategy One (NDS1) to help it achieve its targets.

Mutsvangwa said this in Gweru while addressing delegates during a workshop to discuss the successes of the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP) and the NDS1.

She said despite that there were some successes during the implementation of TSP, there was discord in the manner different media professionals reportedA on the policy achievements.

Mutsvangwa said the disharmony in information dissemination on the TSP resulted in government formulating a new policy, the NDS1 as people were not fully informed about the economic fundamentals enunciated by the TSP and their roles in order to support implementation of the policy.

“People need information to understand what NDS is all about so that they can participate enthusiastically.

“Zimbabwe cannot be seen to be open for business if there is discord in the messages coming out of government and our media houses as we will be sending wrong, mixed and confusing signals,” Mutsvangwa said.

“We are obliged as government working with the media to ensure that the nation moves in unison as one entity, such that at the end of the day everyone plays their role in ensuring that this national goal is realised.”

She said partnership between government and the media as well as unity of purpose in the industry (media) would spur the country into achieving its national goals.

The Information minister urged the media to spread information about government policies instead of “sensationalising, and misinforming for selfish ends”.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw