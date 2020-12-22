MDC youths plot ED ouster

BY Brenna Matendere

MAIN opposition MDC Alliance youths led by party president Nelson Chamisa have launched a campaign to dethrone President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the 2023 elections.

The youths intend to mobilise one million votes mainly from Zanu PF strongholds in rural areas.

Stephen Sarkozy Chuma, the MDC Alliance youth spokesperson said the campaign dubbed #One Million Campaign was progressing well.

“The #OneMillionCampaign is our vehicle to victory in the fight against Mnangagwa’s corrupt military dictatorship,” Chuma said.

“The campaign seeks to mobilise, educate, recruit and radicalise new one million youth voices that will take this regime head-on to solve the economic, social and political rot in the country.”

In the 2018 elections, Mnangagwa won the presidential elections with a thin margin which was disputed by the MDC Alliance leader.

The opposition party youths believe if they can mobilise one million votes to add to their urban support base, their party would form the next government.

“We are convinced the source of this decay is an illegitimate regime that stole the will of the majority who happens to be young people. We are now going village by village through the #OneMillionCampaign to coalesce young people to reclaim their stolen victory,” Chuma said.

He claimed that villagers in the countryside were yearning for new leadership in the country.

“So far we have received overwhelming response from young people particularly those in the rural areas who are showing unparalleled zeal to confront those looting the national cake at the expense of the people. We can confirm that so far we have managed to bulldoze our way into traditional hotspots of violence which Zanu PF misconstrues to be its strongholds.”

The MDC youths have been to Masvingo’s district of Zaka, Kwekwe in Midlands, Mhondoro in Mashonaland West and Bulawayo to campaign.

The youths also mobilised oversubscribed campaigns in Gwanda and Chiredzi.

