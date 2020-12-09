Liquid Telecoms scoops award

PAN-African telecoms group Liquid Telecom has won the prestigious Environmental Stewardship Award for excellence in Environmental Management Practices.

The award was presented by CSR Zimbabwe in partnership with the Environmental Management Agency. It is awarded for achievement in protecting natural resources, reducing impacts to the environment and promoting environmentally sustainable operations.

“We are honoured to be recognised for our efforts in this area. Liquid Telecom Zimbabwe has made substantial strides in creating an environmentally-friendly business, and we believe that it is this ongoing commitment that is helping to deliver accelerated economic development in Zimbabwe and expanding job opportunities for its youth,” regional chief executive officer of Southern Africa at Liquid Telecom Wellington Makamure said.

The Environmental Stewardship Award is in recognition of organisations that have displayed leadership in environmental compliance — associated with the organisation’s activities including the creation and implementation of an environmental awareness management programme.

“As the chosen recipient of this year’s award, Liquid Telecom was commended for continuously reviewing and enhancing its environmental and safety risk registers by identifying potential impacts and risks of its activities and end products,” Makamure said.

He said the company had put measures in place to mitigate against any potential environmental and safety threats while complying with environmental legislation and international best practice.

“Liquid Telecom values its employees, contractors, customers, and the environment in which we operate. We, therefore, recognise the importance of continuously reviewing our integrated approach to safety as well as responsible and sustainable environment management,” Makamure said.

