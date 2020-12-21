Kenyan police officers escape death in roadside blast

LAMU — Kenyan police officers yesterday escaped death narrowlyy following a roadside blast in the coastal Lamu County.

Gabriel Musau, coast regional police commander, said the vehicle in which a team of special forces from the Border Patrol Unit (BPU) was travelling in was targeted by al-Shabab militants in Nyangoro area, Lamu County.

Musau said the attackers escaped soon after their failed attempt to hit the vehicle using an improvised explosive device.

The police commander said there are no injuries or damages that were reported in the foiled incident.

“No casualties were reported. They escaped after their attempt failed, but we are pursuing them,” Musau said.

This is the latest such attempt on security forces after a lull of almost eight months in the tourism resort area.

The militants operate from the neighbouring Somalia which is facing a security crisis over terror-related incidents.

Musau said they had enhanced operations in the area to tame any planned attack after locals had earlier expressed fears the incident was an indication the terrorists or their remnants are operating within the area.

The police said in a report that the incident happened as the officers were escorting some motor vehicles at about 11:15am along Lamu-Gamba road in Nyongoro. — Xinhua

