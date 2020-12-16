Facebook uncovers ‘French and Russian disinformation’

Facebook says it has uncovered rival French and Russian disinformation campaigns aimed at deceiving and influencing internet users in the Central African Republic ahead of an election later this month.

This was the first time it had found “two campaigns – from France and Russia – actively engage with one another, including by befriending, commenting and criticising the opposing side for being fake”, the social media giant added in a statement.

One network was linked to “individuals associated with French military”, while the other two had connections to “individuals associated with past activity by the Russian Internet Research Agency” as well as Russian businessman Evgeny Prigozhin, Facebook said

It had suspended the three networks, with almost 500 accounts and pages, for “coordinated inauthentic behaviour on behalf of a foreign or government entity”, the company added.- BBC

