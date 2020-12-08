Ethiopia admits to firing at UN staff in Tigray

The Ethiopian government has confirmed that soldiers shot at a United Nations team which was driving in the north of the country where the army has been fighting Tigrayan forces.

A spokesman blamed the UN staff saying they were not supposed to be in the area.

He accused them of driving straight through two check points before they were detained.

The UN is yet to comment on Sunday’s incident.

The team was reportedly trying to reach a camp for Eritrean refugees.

There are fears that some have been caught up in the conflict and reports that refugees have been forced onto trucks and back to Eritrea.

The Ethiopian authorities have released a statement saying that humanitarian assistance must be “led and coordinated by the Ethiopian government” – BBC

